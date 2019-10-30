AT&T shakes up its unlimited plans

The three new options take effect November 3

AT&T on Wednesday announced it will soon roll out changes to its unlimited plans, introducing three options. They’re mainly new in name only, though, and they’ll go into effect starting as soon as November 3. Well, two of them will as the third arrives a few weeks later.

The plans effectively drop the live and on-demand TV aspects that come with the existing Unlimited & More offerings.

Now, instead of having two options to choose from, AT&T customers will have three plans. Here’s what they look like at a glance.

Unlimited Starter

Costs $65 for one line of service

As low as $35 per line with four lines of service

Unlimited calls, texting, and data in US, Mexico, and Canada

Data speeds may be slowed at times of network congestion

Unlimited Extra

Costs $75 for one line of service

As low as $45 per line with four lines of service

Unlimited calls, texting, and data in US, Mexico, and Canada

High speed data available up to 50GB per line

15GB mobile hotspot per line

Unlimited Elite

Costs $85 for one line of service

As low as $50 per line with four lines of service

Unlimited calls, texting, and data in US, Mexico, and Canada

High speed data available up to 100GB per line

30GB mobile hotspot per line

Includes HBO/HBO Max

HD video streaming

It’s worth noting that the aforementioned prices are after applying AT&T’s discount for automatic bill payment and paperless billing.

As to when the Unlimited Elite plan goes live AT&T only offers up “coming weeks”. More information about these, and other rate plans can be found at AT&T’s website.

AT&T offers an additional 25% discount for military, veterans, and first responders as well as their families.