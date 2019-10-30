AT&T shakes up its unlimited plans

AT&T on Wednesday announced it will soon roll out changes to its unlimited plans, introducing three options. They’re mainly new in name only, though, and they’ll go into effect starting as soon as November 3. Well, two of them will as the third arrives a few weeks later.
The plans effectively drop the live and on-demand TV aspects that come with the existing Unlimited & More offerings.
Now, instead of having two options to choose from, AT&T customers will have three plans. Here’s what they look like at a glance.
Unlimited Starter
- Costs $65 for one line of service
- As low as $35 per line with four lines of service
- Unlimited calls, texting, and data in US, Mexico, and Canada
- Data speeds may be slowed at times of network congestion
Unlimited Extra
- Costs $75 for one line of service
- As low as $45 per line with four lines of service
- Unlimited calls, texting, and data in US, Mexico, and Canada
- High speed data available up to 50GB per line
- 15GB mobile hotspot per line
Unlimited Elite
- Costs $85 for one line of service
- As low as $50 per line with four lines of service
- Unlimited calls, texting, and data in US, Mexico, and Canada
- High speed data available up to 100GB per line
- 30GB mobile hotspot per line
- Includes HBO/HBO Max
- HD video streaming
It’s worth noting that the aforementioned prices are after applying AT&T’s discount for automatic bill payment and paperless billing.
As to when the Unlimited Elite plan goes live AT&T only offers up “coming weeks”. More information about these, and other rate plans can be found at AT&T’s website.
AT&T offers an additional 25% discount for military, veterans, and first responders as well as their families.
Editorial Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys.