Audeze, the renowned premium headphone manufacturer, has unveiled a new limited edition gaming headset in partnership with Microsoft for the Designed for Xbox Summer product collection.

The Maxwell Ultraviolet edition boasts a stunning new finish that enhances the aesthetics of one of the top gaming headsets currently available in the market. This collaboration between Audeze and Microsoft builds upon their successful partnership, which began in 2021 with the certification of Audeze’s Penrose gaming headset and continued with the certification of the new Maxwell gaming headset.

The partnership with Microsoft has significantly expanded the reach of Audeze’s industry-leading planar magnetic headsets, making them accessible to the vast audience of console users.

Gamers can now enjoy the immersive and lifelike audio quality delivered by Audeze’s legendary planar magnetic drivers while flaunting a unique and head-turning design with the Ultraviolet edition of the Maxwell headphone.

Why It Matters

The release of the Audeze Maxwell Ultraviolet Edition Wireless Gaming Headset demonstrates the growing demand for high-quality audio accessories in the gaming industry. By leveraging their expertise in audio technology, Audeze and Microsoft have created a headset that not only delivers exceptional sound but also stands out with its eye-catching design. This collaboration signifies the importance of both audio performance and aesthetics in enhancing the gaming experience.

Target Demographic

The target demographic for the Audeze Maxwell Ultraviolet Edition Wireless Gaming Headset is gaming enthusiasts, particularly those who prioritize superior audio quality and a visually appealing design. With its advanced features, including planar magnetic drivers, Dolby Atmos support, and a long battery life, the headset is aimed at serious gamers seeking an immersive and high-fidelity gaming experience. Additionally, the limited edition Ultraviolet finish appeals to gamers who value individuality and style.

Striking Design and More

Microsoft’s “Designed for Xbox” program, known for its commitment to delivering high-quality gaming accessories, is introducing a headset for the first time in its second collection. The Maxwell headset has been elevated to match the chic aesthetics of the collection through a painstaking electroplating process that imparts a color-shifting finish to the ear cups and headband, resulting in a truly one-of-a-kind appearance.

In addition to its striking design, the Audeze Maxwell Ultraviolet Edition wireless gaming headset offers a range of features tailored to enhance the gaming experience. These include Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio, Dolby Atmos support, FILTER™ A.I. noise-reducing microphone technology, and massive 90mm planar drivers.

The headset also boasts an impressive 80+ hours of battery life and a fast charging capability that allows for a full day of play in just 20 minutes.

The Audeze Maxwell Ultraviolet Edition Wireless Gaming Headset is available for pre-order exclusively on the Audeze website, with limited quantities available. It can be pre-ordered today for $329.00 USD and is set to launch on August 15, 2023.

