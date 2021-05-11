Amazon’s tech accessory options might start looking more limited, as major accessory brands Aukey and Mpow have been removed from the platform and digitaltrends has a theory as to why: fake reviews.

On May 6, SafetyDetectives published a report in which they described a discovery of a fake reviews scam implicating over 200,000 people. Essentially, vendors would send a list of products that they want a five-star review on, reviewers would buy and rate the product, and the reviewers would be completely refunded.

Aukey and Mpow in particular being implicated in this scam is quite disappointing. Both Aukey and Mpow have shown up in many product reviews here at AndroidGuys as well as in our personal tech collections with truly positive experiences. The companies have not responded and there’s no indication if/when they will return to Amazon.

It is worth noting at this point that any reviews of the products of Aukey and Mpow on AndroidGuys were reflective of our honest opinion.