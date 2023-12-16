Authy, having the reverential reputation of being one of the best two-factor apps, has made things better with a renewed upgrade. This is available on all major platforms including desktops. Also, it seamlessly syncs 2FA codes on its platform as means to keep them safe.

Authy gets new design

The Authy Android is in beta right now, though it has not been updated for many years. AndroidPolice reveals that instead of looking like an app from the last decade, Authy looks modern after the latest upgrade. This improves user experience. The design elements are no longer mashed together, are there’s pleasantly a new look for list grid.

Furthermore, the redesign now available on Play Store as version 24.14.4 shows the app losing its red top bar. It’s now a full gray design that reminds one of the iOS app. It is more pleasing to look at when compared to the former design.

Now, the two tabs at the top lets you switch between list and grid view. But that’s not all when it comes to its goodness. Those two tabs at the top makes adding new accounts more spontaneous. There’s a floating action button that’s available in the bottom right corner.

See Also: Gearing Up for Hybrid Success: 20 Essentials for the Modern Worker

The new list a security issue

Authy is different now in the sense that the list view shows you all of your accounts 2FA right there in the list. That means someone shoulder surfing may potentially see more 2FA codes than would otherwise be normal. If you don’t want that, always resort to the grid view that reveals only one code at a time.

However, the good thing is that the new feature also means copying codes much faster and easier.

Advantages of Authy Android beta

Adding new accounts is a whole lot faster and easy than it used to be in the past.

The floating action button at the bottom corner contributes to improved user experience.

No more exporting users’ secrets.

Disadvantages

The new list view reveals all the code at once. That’s a security concern because others may accidentally see all the 2FA codes in a list at once.

There’s isn’t any custom order anymore. Many users were reportedly hooked to it.

Authy availability

The new Authy Android beta is available on Play Store. When you want to download it, you can scroll down until you see beta testing options.