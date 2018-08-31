Bad news watch fans, no Pixel Watch this year

With all the work Google has been putting into Wear OS previously Android Wear year after year, they have yet to put out an official branded watch. Over the years, Google has put out phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and smart speakers. Still, here we are in 2018 and there has been no official smartwatch from Google.

As a big fan of smartwatches myself, I have anxiously been awaiting the release of a Pixel Watch. Unfortunately, it looks like I and everyone else will be waiting at least another year for the Pixel Watch.

No Pixel Watch this year

Despite rumors that we would see a Pixel Watch this year, Google has confirmed in an exclusive interview with Tom’s Guide and a separate phone call, there will be no Pixel Watch this year. According to Miles Barr, Google’s director of engineering for Wear OS, “To think of a one-size-fits-all watch, I don’t think we’re there yet”.

Instead, Google is looking to focus on working with their Wear OS partners. With Barr stating, “Our focus is on our partners for now.” It’s not the news we were hoping for, and if you were holding out for a Pixel Watch then you stop waiting. As Google appears to be waiting for the day when they can create a Pixel Watch that everyone will love.

Not all bad news

The good news is Wear OS is still alive and getting even better. Recently we learned of an update coming to Wear OS with big improvements for the platform. Remember, just because there is no Pixel Watch doesn’t mean there aren’t any good watches out there.

In the past month, we’ve seen watches released by Fossil and Michael Kors. Along with new smartwatches announced by both Casio and Diesel from IFA this week. Even without Google, the smartwatch lives on. Perhaps 2019 will finally be the year that Google decides the technology and software have evolved enough to offer us a Pixel branded watch.