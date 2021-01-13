Belkin debuts SOUNDFORM Freedom True Wireless Earbuds

Belkin this week introduced the SOUNDFORM Freedom True Wireless Earbuds as part of its CES 2021 product announcements. Set to arrive in March and April across Belkin and global retailers, they’ll be available in black and white options.

Per Belkin, these earbuds will offer up to eight hours of play time per charge. The carrying case, which can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C, provides another 20 hours of playback. According to Belkin, just 15 minutes on the charger will result in two additional hours of playback.

The Belkin earbuds are IPX5 rated against sweat and splashes and feature support for Apple’s Find My network. This means that the crowdsourced network can help users locate any lost or stolen earbuds.

Belkin signature sound features custom drivers that provide powerful bass and exceptional clarity while minimizing harmonic distortion

Up to 8 hours of battery life in each earbud with an additional 20 hours of battery life from the case

Apple Find My integration so you always know where your earbuds are

Advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation reduces call background noise

Improved call and audio quality with aptX low latency

Qi wireless charging makes staying powered easy

You can learn more about the earbuds at Belkin’s website where they are currently listed as “coming soon”. Pricing looks to be about $100 for the FREEDOM Freedom True Wireless Earbuds.