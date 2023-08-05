There is a new deal that brings both Google and Best Buy together in order to do in-store repairs from Best Buy’s stable. This is good news for people who often have repair issues with their phones. No more stress when they look for Google Pixel repair outlets in the country. Now, they can get relief.

The new offer that binds Google Pixel phones repairs by Best Buy has been confirmed by various sources. Remember, Google has a mixed history of repair support, and now, it is hoped that will improve when Best Buy takes over the repair works.

Greek Squad service

At the present time, Best Buy is training workers in various locations for this purpose. It is doing it through the retailer’s Greek Squad service. The squad will build on Google’s existing in-store repair options. These include the company’s Google Store locations in New York City as well as uBreakiFix locations throughout USA.

Best Buy’s Google Pixel repairs availability and cost

Best Buy at the present time does repairs select Samsung Galaxy devices, including the foldable devices. The company also does repair work for Apple’s iPhones. This means Google Pixel repairs will not be available in all locations at once.

Retailers larger stores in New York and Los Angeles may be a priority. Probably, some smaller stores may be included in the primary stages of Google Pixel repairs but the point is that most locations won’t start immediately. As to the availability of the repair work, it could start as soon as in September.

There are no specifics for cost at this time. However, it is good to know that at this time, Best Buy lists the cost of screen replacements of both Galaxy phones and iPhones at about $230. The company publishes its repair work price list publicly on its website.