Best Gaming Monitor Deal -You can save $100 on the LG UltraGear 32-inch QHD monitor

It’s very rare to get a win-for-win deal on a gaming monitor which offers a great display with a high refresh rate and incredible performance. We found the deal that you probably won’t want to miss it. The deal comes from the house of LG, the LG’s UltraGear 32-inch QHD gaming monitor is now available at the best possible price. You can save straight $100 on LG’s 32-inch gaming monitor when you buy it from Best Buy.

The LG UltraGear 32-inch QHD monitor is priced at $499.99 USD but thanks to Best Buy’s offer- the gaming monitor is now available for $399.99 USD instead of $499.99 USD. That’s a big 20% off getting at the gaming monitor which is rare. So if you are looking to buy a perfect gaming monitor then this is the monitor you can look up to. The deal is valid till July 4th on Best Buy, hurry up Grab this golden deal, and be the proud owner of LG’s UltraGear 32-inch QHD gaming monitor that will take your gaming experience to the next level.

Features that make the LG UltraGear 32-inch an ideal gaming monitor

Big 32-inch QHD panel with a high 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time

What matters the most when you consider a gaming monitor? A high refresh rate panel with fast response time and great display quality, isn’t it? LG UltraGear monitor offers a big 32-inch QHD panel with a whooping 165Hz refresh rate and a quick 1ms response time. The QHD display offers a crisp, clear, and immersive picture quality. On the other hand, the high 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time ensure smooth and responsive gameplay without any lag, ghosting, or stuttering issue.

HDR10 Support

The monitor has HDR 10 and wide DCI-P3 98% color gamut support that offers more realistic and vibrant colors and a comfortable viewing angle during gaming.

Adaptive Sync Technology

LG UltraGear 32-inch QHD monitor supports AMD Free Sync and NVIDIA G-Sync technologies. Having Adaptive sync technology support in the gaming monitor is a great advantage that synchronizes the refresh rate of the panel with a frame rate of GPU, resulting in, the monitor offers lag-free gameplay.