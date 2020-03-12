Best rugged cases for your Android phone

Protecting your phone is key to its longevity. Having the right case on your handset goes a long way to ensuring it sticks around for the long haul.

While there are seemingly endless brands and models of cases to choose from, some are better than others. When it comes to overall protection, you need something that’s rugged or built for spills.

Here’s a roundup of the best rugged cases you can buy for your Android phone. The models we’ve selected should be available for a wide variety of phones and not limited to one handset in particular.

Urban Armor Gear (UAG) Monarch

Designed with peace of mind at its core, this series of case is comprised of five layers of protection and meets MIL-STD standards. That means drops, shock, and daily impacts won’t have won’t bother your phone. Light as a feather, it has reinforced corners and precise cutouts for buttons and ports. It’s available in a variety of colors and backed by a 10-year warranty.

Otterbox Defender Series Pro

Likely the first name you think of when it comes to rugged phones cases, this Otterbox line is built to withstand drops and scuffs. Its rough and tumble design has port covers to block dirt, dust, and lint from getting into ports. The case also comes with a holster which clips to a belt and works as a kickstand. Perhaps most importantly, it has Microbial Defense coating to protect against common germs.

NOMAD Rugged Leather

Who says “rugged” has to be bulky or look like it’s from the future? These cases are extra tough and tested against drops up to six feet and can hang with the others on this list. The difference? They’re made with high-grade polycarbonate and wrapped in Horween leather. The longer you own this case, the more unique it looks. That rugged patina is one of a kind in this fashionable yet fortified case.

Speck Presidio Grip

A slim and lightweight case, it’s designed with a raised rubber grip that ensures you don’t go dropping your phone because your hand is sweaty. Heck, even if you do, it’s protected against drops up to 10 feet. A raised bezel on the front keeps your screen nice and safe so feel free to rest the phone on its face. That way people get a glimpse of your techie-looking shell. Offered in three colors, it’s backed by a lifetime warranty.

VENA vArmor

Comprised of two parts (rugged case and a swivel holster), this is a tactile kit that keeps your beloved phone safe and secure. We’re talking in hand and on hip. With military grade protection, you can drop it more than two dozen times from four feet. If you’re a fan of fine details, you’ll no doubt appreciate the precision in the cutouts and the design choices.

Itskins Spectrum Clear

Normally, opting for a rugged case means you have to cover up your handset’s beautiful color and design. That’s not the case here as the slim, protective shell lets you see your phone in all its glory. Tested against some 1,300 drops, the case is military grade stuff that’s strong enough for up to 6-feet tumbles. Choose from three colors, each of which is transparent.