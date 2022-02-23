Black Shark announced the global launch of their latest gaming flagship, the Black Shark Pro 4. As a gaming phone, it has everything that you would expect it to have as well as a few additional features. One of those features is the inclusion of magnetic shoulder buttons. The mechanical magnetic-lift shoulder triggers simulate the physical feel of actual triggers while allowing Black Shark to keep the size of the device to a minimum. While not gaming, these triggers can act as shortcuts for other applications.

The Black Shark Pro 4 has a Snapdragon 888 processor, an Adreno 660 GPU, and LPDDR5 RAM. It comes in two configurations, either with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a 4500mAh battery and is capable of extremely fast charging with its 120W Hypercharge. According to Black Shark, you can charge to 100% in only 15 minutes or 50% in 5 minutes.

The display is a 6.67-inch AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2400. It is HDR10+ compliant, has a peak brightness of 1300 nits, and is 111% DCI-P3 rated. You get a triple camera setup with a 64MP (f/1.79) main shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens. It also has a 20MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.

The Black Shark Pro 4 will be available in three colors, Shadow Black, Misty Grey, and Cosmos Black. It is available globally today and starts at $579 for the base model. The configuration with the extra RAM and storage bumps the price up to $679.

For less than $700 you are getting a flagship-level device, and I can’t wait to see how it operates in real-world usage. This seems to be an excellent bang for your buck device.