Blackview launch budget friendly Android 10 phone and smartwatch

Blackview, a Hong-Kong based manufacturer, has just released a smartphone that runs Android 10 and a smartwatch that functions as a health tracker as well.

The Blackview BV5500 Plus is the Android 10 powered smartphone that offers the bare minimum of specs, but also at a fitting price. The Blackview X1 is the smartwatch that pairs well with Android and helps keep track of your health.

The Blackview family of products grows

Let’s take a look at the Blackview BV5500 Plus first. It’s a simple Android phone built for entry-level use. The most compelling feature is Android 10 compatibility, meaning you won’t be hard-pressed for finding compatible apps on the phone ever again.

It also offers strong protection against rough use. With an IP68/IP69K Rating, this phone is waterproof up to 1.5m of water for 30 minutes, and its also shockproof. Made with MIL-STD-810G military grade protection to protect the phone from drops, it can survive the harsh conditions of farming, outdoors, and other environments where other phones might not last.

It offers some fairly simple internals:

5.5″ HD+ Screen, resolution of 1440×720

Meditek MT6739 processor

3GB of RAM with a 32GB ROM

Dual Sony 8MP cameras

4400mAh battery

4G connectivity

Android 10

Coming to the Blackview X1, the smartwatch also offers a lot of durability. Paired with your Android phone, you’ll get notifications for your calls, messages as they arrive. The phone has a 5ATM waterproof rating, 9 sports mode and the ability to monitor your heart rate.

It can accurately track your exercise and health data on a daily basis, with a battery that lasts 10-days on regular use.

All in all, if you are one for durability over internals, this phone would be right up your alley. Particularly if you just need something that can brave the elements. With the new range of products from Blackview, you’re getting some good value, but also some very simple hardware, which is a fair price.

While you won’t be turning any heads with the phone or smartwatch, these are made for entry-level smartphone users or people who are regularly on the move.

What are your thoughts on the products? let us know in the comments section below!