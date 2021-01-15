Block spam calls and texts with RoboKiller, on sale

Much has been said about how easy it is for social media, tech companies, and retailers to distribute personal data. Perhaps just as disturbing, though, is how many strangers have access to our phone numbers. Surely you’ve been on the receiving end of a phone call about your vehicle’s warranty or insurance plans lately.

It shouldn’t be so easy for spam and unwanted callers to contact us, either by phone or text. While we wait for the government or wireless carriers to do something serious, a solution is already available in the form of RoboKiller Spam Call & Text Blocker.

As a mobile app, it blocks unwanted calls and can even beat telemarketers at their own game. How? For starters, RoboKiller keeps an ever-expanding library of more than 1.1 million known spam numbers and stops their signal before your phone gets to the first ring. Its SMS spam protection does the same thing but for unwanted, malicious, and text messages.

RoboKiller Features

Get automatic protection from RoboKiller’s global scammer blacklist of over 500 Million known phone scams.

Set and adjust your levels of call blocking to ensure you always get the phone calls you want or need.

Enjoy many advanced customization features not offered elsewhere, including a personalized A.I. call screener, pause call blocking, block & allow lists, and much more!

Protect your phone number from targeted neighbor spoofing spam calls.

Track emerging spam call trends in your area and help others by reporting additional information about phone scams RoboKiller has blocked.

Eliminate 95% of spam texts, too!

Availability

The app is available for iOS or Android, and has picked up plenty of praise from various tech sites. It also has high ratings in the respective app store.

AndroidGuys readers can see for themselves with a subscription to RoboKiller Spam Call & Text Blocker for as low as $23.33 per year. Head to the AG Deals Store and you’ll see we have subscriptions available in 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year options.