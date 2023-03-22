BLUETTI, a company committed to delivering sustainable green energy storage solutions, is offering a limited-time sale on its first modular power station bundles – the AC300 and B300. These power stations are highly adaptable and customizable, making them suitable for any situation.

Scalable Capacity for Longer Runtime

One of the most impressive features of the AC300 is its scalable capacity, which is 100% modular and can team up with the B300 expansion battery for an astonishing 12,288Wh (4*3072Wh B300). This flexible capacity can meet a variety of needs. With a single B300 attached, the AC300 can run a 1500W heater for 1.7 hours, a 1000W washing machine for 2.6 hours, or an 800W refrigerator for 3 hours. Compared to competitors at the same level, the AC300 beats them all in terms of capacity and runtime.

Safer, Greener, and More Durable LFP Battery

Equipped with LFP(LiFePO4) battery, the most stable and long-lasting energy storage battery, AC300 has a lifetime of 3,500+ life cycles to 80%, about three times longer than ternary lithium and other battery materials. In addition, AC300 is a more sustainable choice because LFP batteries do not contain toxic heavy metals such as cobalt or nickel.

Big Output Power for Anything Plugged in

The AC300’s ability to deliver up to 3000W of continuous power makes it suitable for powering larger devices such as power tools and household appliances. There are 16 outlets on the front panel of the AC300, including six 120V/20A AC outlets for common appliances, a 120V/30A TT-30 for a travel trailer, a 12V/30A RV outlet, a 24V/10A car outlet, two 15W wireless charging pads, and multiple USB ports for small devices.

Multiple Charging for Fast Top-up

The AC300 accepts charging from the wall, solar panel, car, generator, and lead-acid battery. It takes 2.2 hours to fill up an AC300+2*B300 combo with a single AC adapter, or 1.8-2.3 hours with solar panels alone. Additionally, these methods can be combined to double the input. For example, with AC+Solar simultaneously, the combo can be charged at a maximum of 5,400W and achieve a full capacity in just 1.5 hours. An ideal power source for on-the-go use and emergency backup power needs.

Widely Compatible With Existing Solar Systems

The AC300 uses MC4 connectors for solar charging, designed to work seamlessly with the most common solar panels in the market. That ensures AC300 can harness the power of the sun to reduce energy bills and protect the earth. Its compatibility also offers more creative ways to utilize endless green power, such as balcony solar power systems, etc.

24/7 UPS Home Backup For Power Outage

The AC300 can serve as a 24/7 UPS system, so the owners can rely on it for uninterrupted power during power outages. This feature is crucial for those living in areas prone to frequent power outages, as it ensures that their homes remain safe and comfortable, with no disruption to daily activities. One of the AC300’s key strengths is its fast switching time – less than 20ms – so quick even sensitive devices won’t notice the grid fails.

Easy to Monitor, Control, and Setup

The AC300 features an LCD touchscreen and APP control for easy operation and monitoring. The touchscreen displays operation status, historical data, and device information for checking at anytime. It can realize remote control on the BLUETTI APP through Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity. In addition, some specific settings, such as recharging/recharge timer, are exclusive to the smart APP.

240V Split Phase Bonding for More Possibilities

The combination of two AC300&B300 sets provides the powerful function of split-phase bonding. While the regular input or output voltage is 120V, split-phase bonding allows it to be 240V. The output power also doubles from 3,000W to 6,000W. This means the AC300 can drive heavier loads and recharge almost twice as fast. This enhanced capability makes the AC300 ideal for use in larger households or small businesses requiring high power demands.

The AC300&B300 bundle is a truly versatile and reliable portable powerhouse that is perfect for a wide range of scenarios, whether at home, at work, or during outdoor activities. With its impressive capacity, dependable battery, rapid charging, and intuitive app control, the AC300 is a must-have for anyone needing a reliable and flexible power source.

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com/

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement