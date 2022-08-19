As summer begins to draw to a close, fall is around the corner and with it a number of potentially devastating hurricanes. Then, not long after come ice and snow storms. Of course there’s always a risk of high wind or tornados in select parts of the country.

If you’ve ever found yourself impacted by one of these natural disasters, you know how much of a pain it can be. Being without power can feel crippling and battery life on devices becomes ever so precious.

Do yourself a favor this year, pick up a portable power station. You don’t have to spend a ton of money on one, and you’ll be glad you have it if and when the time comes.

The Bluetti EB3A Portable Power Station, priced just $240 as of today, is an excellent way to safeguard yourself against instances where power might not be available.

Bluetti EB3A Features

600W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter (1,200W surge)；

268Wh Capacity；

430W Max. Fast Dual Charging (Solar+AC)；

LiFePO4 Battery with 2,500+ Life Cycles to 80%;

6 Ways to Recharge (AC/Solar/Car/Generator/AC+Solar/AC+Adapter)；

9 Outputs for Charging Multiple Devices at once；

Smart Control & Monitor in BLUETTI App；

200W Max. Solar Input；

Easy to Carry/ Fast Charging/ Safe & Reliable/ Cost-effective

With nine different outputs to work with, the EB3A can charge multiple devices at a time. Among others, you’ll find a pair of USB Type-A ports with 15W charging, a USB Type-C (100W), a pair of AC outlets, and a car outlet. That’s good enough for a family of devices such as phones, laptops, lamps, and more.

When it comes time to charging the Bluetti EB3A has a number of options including the wall, car charger, and solar panel. Need to charge up quicker? Enjoy faster speeds with dual plug-ins.

The Bluetti EB3A isn’t designed strictly for emergency situations. Indeed, at just 10lbs, it’s quite portable. Thanks to the handle at the top, it’s not unlike carrying a small cooler with you to the beach.

Toss the power station in the trunk of your car and feel free to pack the Bluetooth speaker, blender, coffee maker, drone, and fan for your weekend getaway.

The Bluetti EB3A is backed by a two year warranty, providing 24 months of peace of mind. Learn more about the power station and other products at Bluetti’s website.