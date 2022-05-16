Building up a smart home doesn’t have to be an expensive endeavor, even if you’re dealing with security. Indeed, you don’t have to spend a lot of money to get started with putting cameras around the house. The Blurams Dome Lite 2 serves as a perfect example of a budget-priced device that works for most homes.

As a successor or refresh to an already-existing experience, the Dome Lite 2 is a tennis ball-sized dome unit of a camera with 2K resolution and a 109-degree viewing angle.

The camera will pan 355 degrees and tilt 95 degrees to provide pretty much a full perspective of a room. There are eight LED lights around the lens which provide up to 22 feet of low-light illumination. Also tucked into the camera are a microphone and speaker as well as a 110db siren.

As for storage options, the Dome Light 2 comes with a few include 24 hour loops recording in the cloud at no cost. Subscribe for $5 a month and you’ll get a 7-day loop; 15-day and 30-day loops are $59 and $139, respectively.

Alternatively, you can also save videos to a microSD card (up to 128GB). The camera will capture 10-second clips each time it recognizes a human, saving it in the cloud.

The Dome Lite 2 has a six-foot cable and can be placed on a tabletop, desk, or even mounted to a wall with the included hardware.

The camera lets users change resolution; adjust it based on how much bandwidth you want to use or the level of image quality you’d like to capture. Moreover, you can toggle it to whether you want it to switch to night vision when it’s dark. For most people the defaults will be perfect.

Other features worth noting including the ability to control the pan and tilt with an in-app virtual joystick, manual capturing of pictures and videos, motion detection, human recognition, and toggling a privacy shield.

If you’ve got a smart digital assistant like Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, you’ll get a little extra capability, too. Similarly, it’s also possible to configure it with IFTTT for some automation.

Learn more about the Blurams Dome Lite 2 at the manufacturer’s website where it’s also available to purchase for about $50. You can also find it at Amazon where it’s currently offered for just $41.