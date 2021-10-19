Looking for an inexpensive cell phone plan for yourself or someone you know? Prepaid and MVNO carriers are the way to go as they often have plans that are much cheaper than what tier-one players have. But as good as most of those plans can be, it doesn’t beat the offer we have for you today.

Right now you can pick up two 12-month plans through Boost Mobile with unlimited talk, text, and 2GB of high speed data for just $190. That’s it, for two whole years. Broken down, you’re looking at about $8 per month for service.

If you already have an unlocked phone or a GSM handset that’s paid off, you owe it to yourself to consider the Boost deal in the AG Deals Store today.

About the Offer

Switch to Boost Mobile’s expanded data network! Boost Mobile gives you everything you could want in a wireless carrier—unlimited talk & text, and high-speed data with 99% nationwide coverage. Mobile hotspot is included on all plans! With Boost, you pay for nearly everything up front and get exactly what you pay for. No annual contracts, no credit checks, no monthly bills, and no roaming charges.

More Power to Save with Boost Mobile

No annual service contract

All plans include mobile hotspot

Keep your number or get a new one

Works on most unlocked GSM phones

Experience more speed, more power on America’s fastest network

Discounted Mobile Bundle

47% OFF 12 months of Unlimited talk, text & 2GB LTE data every month ($180 value)

PLUS FREE 3-in-1 GSM SIM Kit (Includes SIM card adapters: mini, micro, & nano) ($9.99 value)

AND FREE Shipping ($4.99 value)

Indeed, you get all of the above — twice. That’s right, two plans for a year for just $190 all-in. Pay now and you won’t have to worry about a cell phone bill for a full year.