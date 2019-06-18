Boost Mobile adds Coolpad Legacy to roster

New customers can pick up the big screen phone for just $50 right now

Boost Mobile on Tuesday added the Coolpad Legacy smartphone to its roster of devices. Priced just $100, the prepaid phone offers consumers a big screen experience and the latest version of Android.

Powered by Android 9, the Legacy has a 6.36-inch display, a Snapdragon 450 processor with 3GB and 32GB internal storage. The rear houses two cameras (16-megapixel and 5-megapixel) while the front has a 13-megapixel shooter.

A 4,000mAh battery lets users get up to two days on average use; a USB Type C port ensures quick charging (QC 3.0) and less time plugged into the wall. Rounding out the specifications are a microSD expansion card slot, rear fingerprint reader, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Previously, the Coolpad Legacy was offered through T-Mobile’s prepaid brand, Metro, where it had a similar price. We had the chance to review that phone and found it to be a wonderful bargain.

Boost offers the Coolpad Legacy for just $100, but for a limited time is discounting it to $50 for customers who switch from another carrier.

Boost Mobile is a prepaid service provider that uses Sprint’s network for cellular coverage. It offers its own rate plans, device selection, and features. Check out our Buyer’s Guide for June 2019 to learn more about Boost.