Boost Mobile starts selling an Android Oreo Go edition phone, the Coolpad Illumina

Boost Mobile recently welcomed its first Android Oreo Go edition smartphone. It’s called the Coolpad Illumina and obviously, it’s a low-end smartphone which you can pick up for $39.99 (plus tax) for a limited time.

Once the promo period expires, the phone will take you back with $79.99, which is still pretty affordable.

Anyway, in case you don’t know Android Go is a special version of Android designed to bring smooth experience on entry-level smartphones that have low amounts of RAM and storage. The end result is a top-notch user experience on a very affordable Android phone like the Coolpad Illumina.

The Coolpad Illumina is the latest entry to the Android Go family

The handset offers the bare essentials including a 5-inch display, probably with 720p resolution, although Boost Mobile’s website doesn’t make any mention of this aspect. The phone is based on a quad-core Snapdragon 210 processor, backed up by 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot on board for memory expansion of up to 32GB.

The cameras on board the Coolpad Illumina are quite primitive. Users will get a 5MP rear camera and a measly 2MP front camera. But at least you’ll be able to snap a picture or two if you really have to.

Rounding up this affordable package is a 2,150 mAh battery, which according to Boost Mobile can provide users with up to 16 hours of talk time.

Sure, the Coolpad Illumina is no Huawei Mate 20 Pro when it comes to specs or looks, but most people out there don’t need a fancy device like that anyway.

If you want to get the smartphone for the promotional price tag of $39.99 we suggest you hurry up. Boost Mobile doesn’t say for how long you can grab the deal, so it might expire any minute now.

To help users get out the most of their new smartphone, Boost Mobile is also offering a limited time deal for those who switch from another carrier. Until November 15, customers can get four lines of unlimited data, talk and text for only $25/per line/month.

