Boost Mobile rings up a trio of new phones for summer 2020

Boost Mobile this week began offering three new smartphones as part of its phone lineup. The move comes quickly on the heels of another pair that were launched earlier in the month.

Among the newest are a couple of updated Motorola models and a refreshed handset from French manufacturer Wiko.

All three handsets are priced very low, especially at launch. And even if they rise to their respective retail prices, you’ll be looking at $150 at the most. Let’s take a look at what each of Boost Mobile’s new phone offer.

Wiko Ride 2

A successor to an existing model, the Wiko Ride 2 is exclusively offered at Boost Mobile. Key features include a 5.5-inch HD display, 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front-facing camera, and 32GB internal storage.

Digging a little deeper we find a Mediatek Helio A22 processor, 2GB RAM, a microSD expansion card slot, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 2,500mAh battery

The Wiko Ride 2 is rated with IP52 water resistance and is priced just $40 at Boost Mobile. Standard retail pricing is listed at $90. Effective August 1, the phone will be available from Walmart for $35.

Motorola Moto G Fast

The Moto G Fast is priced as an entry-level phone but its specifications hover a little closer to the middle of the pack. Indeed, it comes with a generous 6.4-inch display, a triple-camera setup on the back and a 4,000mAh battery that should last far beyond a typical day.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, the Moto G Fast is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. A microSD expansion card slot allows for up to 512GB of external media.

The triple camera system includes a 16-megapixel standard lens, an ultra-wide camera, and a macro shooter. Around front is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Motorola Moto G Fast has a retail price of $150, but it’s currently being offered for just $99.99. Customers who switch to Boost can nab the phone for as low as $29.99 for a limited time.

Motorola Moto E

The Motorola Moto E might be priced like a phone on its way out the door but that’s hardly the case. Powered by Android 10, it’s more than enough handset to satisfy the typical Boost Mobile consumer.

Key hardware details include a 6.2-inch display, a 13-megapixel/2-megapixel rear camera setup, and a generous 3500mAh battery. Throw in a fingerprint reader and water-repellent coating and you’ve got a great everyday phone.

Under the hood we find a Qualcome Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage. A microSD expansion card slot lets users add up to 512GB of additional space.

The Motorola Moto E retails for about $120, but it’s currently being offered for just $69.99. Customers who switch to Boost from another carrier can grab it for as little as $9.99 right now.