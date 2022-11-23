Boost Mobile has a number of great deals on some of the more budget-friendly smartphones in its lineup. That’s not to suggest they are bad devices by any stretch, rather they’re what goes for entry-level phones as 2022 draws to a close.

If you’re looking for sizable savings this season, and we know you are, check out the following offers from Boost Mobile. They specials are available in-store only and through January 5. Well, all of these run that long except for the iPhone offer only lasting as long as supplies are available.

iPhone SE – FREE vs. MSRP $199 , transfer service to $50 or $60 unlimited plans

– , transfer service to $50 or $60 unlimited plans iPhone 11(renewed) – $49.99 vs. MSRP $399 , while supplies last

– , while supplies last Moto G Power – $25 vs MSRP $99 – $165, requires additional line

requires additional line Moto G Pure – $5 vs MSRP $50 – $150; no port, no problem

no port, no problem Nokia C200 – $25 vs MSRP MSRP $60 ; no port, no problem

– ; no port, no problem Moto G 5G – BOGO vs MSRP $99-$250 ; requires an additional line

; requires an additional line Samsung A23 – BOGO vs MSRP $130-$300; 2 FREE when you switch

In addition to the aforementioned savings, Boost Mobile is offering a separate promo for customers who purchase a phone and activate it in-store. Do so and you’ll get a $200 virtual prepaid card after your third monthly payment ($50 or $60 plan) is made. That breaks out to about four months of free service.

If you’re looking for deals and discounts but don’t want to go to a physical store, there are a number of offers on Boost Mobile’s website. Check them out!