Tax time is almost here, and you know what that means, some of us are going to get hit with a big bill. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get a brand-new shiny smartphone. To take the sting out of paying the tax man, Boost Mobile is running a promotion between now and tax day offering a free phone when you switch to Boost Mobile.

The carrier isn’t offering just any smartphone though, but there is a pretty extensive list. Some of the stand outs include the 5G capable Samsung A13 5G, Samsung A14 5G, Moto G 5G, Moto G Stylus 5G, Celero 5G, and the TCL 30 XE 5G. If you haven’t jumped on the 5G train yet, now’s the perfect time to snag a new phone for free and check out what all the fuss is about.

The rest of the selection includes the Samsung A02s, Samsung A03s, Samsung A23, RN Samsung S10, Moto G Play ’23, Moto G Power (Sim-Out), TCL 30 Z, TCL 30 XE, TCL 20 XE, Nokia C200, and Nokia G100. As you can see, there’s no shortage of phones to choose from giving you plenty of options if you’re looking to upgrade.

Whether you end up getting money back or not, it’s hard to pass up a deal like this, and nothing relieves the stress of tax time like the low low price of free. Unfortunately, the deal isn’t available online, and you’ll need to head on down to your local Boost Mobile store and switch over in person if you want to snag one of these phones free of charge.