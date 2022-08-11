Boost Mobile on Thursday announced a new rate plan that’s going to be pretty damn tough to beat.

Effective immediately, the new Carrier Crusher option provides customers with unlimited talk, text, and high speed data for just $25 per month.

This is not a limited time deal that expires after a few months or which requires prepayment of service. And unlike what a lot of other carriers do, it doesn’t need multiple lines on the account. That’s it – just $25 per month. The plan is good for as long as the subscriber stay on it and keeps automatic bill payment in place.

The fine print, for those who wonder, indicates that the plan allows for up to 30GB of data transfer before speeds are slowed. Also, it’s only offered to new customers only.

The Carrier Crusher plan is available at Boost Mobile locations and BoostMobile.com immediately.

