Boost Mobile has been on a roll will its latest offerings. Less than a month ago, the prepaid carrier offered its first round of Carrier Crusher plans. Now, with only a few weeks remaining in 2021, Boost Mobile is looking to shake up the wireless industry even more.

Unlimited Everything

Starting today Boost Mobile’s newest addition to the Carrier Crusher plans is an unlimited plan that works out to $25 a month. This plan features unlimited talk, text, and data for $300 a year.

To get this deal you must upfront the $300 plus the taxes. You are essentially prepaying for a year of unlimited wireless service.

In addition to the all-you-can-eat data plan, this Carrier Crusher plan includes 12GB of hotspot data a month. Your data speeds will be reduced if you go over 35GB for the month.

For reference, AT&T also offers an upfront $300 prepaid plan, but that plan only comes with 8GB of data per month. Since Boost Mobile uses AT&T and T-Mobile’s towers, you are paying the same but getting much less in return.

Boost Mobile claims this new Carrier Crusher unlimited plan will save consumers as much as $400 a year compared to the big wireless carriers.

Boost Mobile’s CEO, Stephen Sokol said:

AMERICANS DON’T WANT TO PAY A PENNY MORE THAN THEY HAVE TO FOR WIRELESS ACCESS. BOOST BELIEVES THAT WIRELESS SERVICE SHOULD BE AFFORDABLE TO ALL. TODAY, BOOST CARRIER CRUSHER PLANS OFFER AMERICANS A NEW REALITY WHERE CUSTOMERS CAN GET UNLIMITED DATA, VOICE AND TEXT FOR LESS THAN 50% OF WHAT THEY PAY ON THE NATION’S LARGEST CARRIERS.

Additional Carrier Crusher plans

If you aren’t looking for unlimited data, but like the idea of saving money, Boost Mobile offers additional plans designed to take on its competition.

You can get 5GB of data for only $15 per month if you prepay in either 3 or 6-month chunks. You can drop that to $14 a month if you are willing to pay a year upfront. If you like the idea of unlimited data, but don’t want to pay 12 months in advance, you can get unlimited data for $30 per month if paid every three months.

These latest Boost Mobile offerings have piqued my interest in what Dish plans to do when they officially roll out their own 5G network. Let me know what you think of the plans in the comments.