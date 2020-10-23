Boost Mobile’s new 2GB rate plan is just $10 per month

The carrier aims low with its limited-time rate plan.

Boost Mobile on Friday announced a limited-time rate plan which could kick off an interesting season of competitive options.

Available immediately, and running through the end of the year (December 31, 2020), Boost’s new offering is just $10 per month and includes unlimited talk and text, plus 2GB of high speed data.

Additionally, it offers a $15 plan that doubles the data. Indeed, that’s 4GB of high speed data per month. Most carriers tend to price their plans around twice that, or approximately $30 per month.

The Catch?

What’s the fine print? There are two caveats to consider. First, the plan is only available to new customers who bring their own phone to the service.

Also, after the three-month promotional period, Boost subscribers on the $10 plan will receive 1GB of high speed data; those on the $15 plan will receive 2GB of high-speed data.

For those who don’t follow the wireless space all that closely, Boost offers five rate plans that cost less than $50 per month. Among them are the $10 (1GB) and $15 (2GB) option.

