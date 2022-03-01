Few things can boost your office or school productivity like a secondary display. If you’ve ever tried it, you know just how frustrating it can be moving back to a single screen. We know this because we live it on a day to day basis.

Sitting down at a computer with two or more screens opens up the door to so much potential; moving to a single screen laptop out in the field feels like more than a single step backwards. If only there were a way to get two screens out of one Chromebook or portable computer…

The Mobile Pixel Trio Max is just that, a secondary screen for your laptop, Chromebook, or even PC. Designed with portability in mind, it’s the sort of thing that you can opt to leave in your bag or on the desk or simply keep in place for the long haul.

Working remotely doesn’t have to be a nuisance, even if it is sitting in a coffee shop or library. A device like the Trio Max lets you spread out your work without taking up much additional space.

All of a sudden you find yourself hopping between tasks, keeping up with emails, watching videos, posting to social media, and more — all without closing a tab. Heck, you can even use it for gaming as it makes quite the companion piece for the Nintendo Switch.

If you’ve ever pondered what it’s like to have a multiple screens for your laptop or Chromebook, wonder no more. The Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX brings a plug-n-play USB display to your favorite portable workplace.

There are a number of options available from Mobile Pixels, including models for different sizes of laptop screen. Swing by its website to learn more about the TRIO MAX ($259) or any of the other variants in the portfolio.