Onyx BOOX this week launches three new products at its global launch event. A new Tab Ultra model, Nova Air2, and Leaf2 tablets were introduced to enable innovative users to become more productive in work and study.

Tab Ultra ePaper Tablet PC

The Tab Ultra, a phantom black color ePaper tablet PC is equipped with a 16MP rear camera and a 2-in-1 Keyboard Cover offering extra protection. It comes with a price tag of $599.99 if purchased from an official BOOX Shop. There’s the BOOX Super Refresh Technology that provides a smooth refresh experience on its 10.3 E Ink display.

This device is powered by Qualcomm Octa-core CPU and a special GPU. However, the user interface appeals more to buyers because it is more suitable for mobile working with its new multi-finger gestures.

Nova Air2

The Nova Air2 is an upgraded 7.8-inch eReader and note-taker. This device is an upgrade to the Nova Air. Key features of Air2 include the Android 11 operating system and Qualcomm Octa-core processor that offers better performance. Its design makes it a favorite to carry around in-house or outdoors.

It is available in two colors; Ivory White and black. The white Pen Plus is a good tool for note-taking and sketching used in two ways – either in the ebooks or in the Notes app. Air2 is priced at $339.99 if purchased from the BOOX shop.

Leaf2

The Leaf2 is a 7-inch eReader equipped with built-in page-turn buttons. This feature isn’t new as it’s been a mainstay of a previous Leaf version. The good thing about the Leaf2 is that it arrives in black and white colors. The black has a flush screen but the white version has a sunken screen.

Mimicking its predecessor, it comes with a G-sensor which enables auto rotation enabling the use of the device no matter what position it is carried. It arrives with a price tag of $199.99.

These three new devices have a lot of benefits. One huge advantage is that users can enjoy using them for longer periods without straining their eyes. In addition, they all boast BOOX’s latest Firmware V3.3 with support for almost all ebook formats. What’s more, users can install third-party Android apps from the built-in Google Play Store.

