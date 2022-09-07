Xiaomi’s young brand POCO announced budget-friendly M5 and M5s smartphones. POCO M5 has a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, a 50 MP triple-camera array, and a “luxurious leather-like appearance.” Also, POCO M5s is powered by the Helio G95 chipset and has an AMOLED display. Here are the POCO M5 and M5s specs, prices, and release date.

POCO M5 specs and price

POCO M5 features a 6.58-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. IPS LCD panel has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and comes with a screen-embedded selfie camera.

MediaTek Helio G99 SoC powers POCO M5. It includes eight ARM Cortex A76 cores clocked up to 2.2 GHz and an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The phone has 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of storage. Its 5,000 mAh battery supports 18W fast charging through the supplied charger. POCO claims that the battery might last up to two days.

POCO M5 has a triple-camera array with a 50MP primary sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera is 8MP embedded in the screen.

POCO M5 comes in three colors: Black, Green, and Yellow. It also be available in three variants: 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB.

4GB+64GB: Retail price at €189 (~$189 USD)

4GB+128GB: Retail price at €209 (~$209 USD)

6GB+128GB: Retail price at €229 (~$229 USD)

POCO M5s specs and price

POCO M5s is the higher-tiered variant of POCO’s M-series. It has a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a fixed refresh rate of 60Hz. A hole-punch is centrally placed for the front camera.

The device is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset with 4GB / 6GB of RAM. M5s have up to 128GB of storage, which can increase with a microSD card.

POCO M5s has a quad-camera array on the back. It includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 13MP selfie camera.

It also has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. According to the POCO, it provides up to 12 hours of uninterrupted immersive fun or one and a half days of non-stop voice calls.

POCO M5s will come in three colors: Grey, White, and Blue. It will also be available in three variants: 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB.

4GB+64GB: Retail price at €209 (~$209 USD)

4GB+128GB: Retail price at €229 (~$229 USD)

6GB+128GB: Retail price at €249 (~$249 USD)

Prices and availability differ depending on the market. For product availability and complete sales information in your location, please check out the POCO website.