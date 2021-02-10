Bullitt Group announces partnership to make rugged Motorola phones

By
Josiah Ward
-
Bullitt Group and Motorola Partnership

Bullitt Group is the producer of rugged mobile phones, primarily as the mobile licensee of the Caterpillar (CAT/Cat Phones) brand. This includes phones such as the Cat S62 Pro, a phone that is drop-proof to 1.8m, dustproof, and resistant to vibration, sand, salt mist, and pressure.

Now, Bullitt Group has announced a partnership with Motorola to produce a range of rugged devices bearing the Motorola brand. The goal with this is to give the phone company a presence in a market that is growing; that is, people who need their phone to be able to withstand their more adventurous lifestyle.

More details on these phones will be announced later this quarter.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Best Android phones at Republic Wireless (February 2021)

The best Android phones available at Net10 Wireless (February 2021)

The best phones at Metro (February 2021)