Bullitt Group announces partnership to make rugged Motorola phones

Bullitt Group is the producer of rugged mobile phones, primarily as the mobile licensee of the Caterpillar (CAT/Cat Phones) brand. This includes phones such as the Cat S62 Pro, a phone that is drop-proof to 1.8m, dustproof, and resistant to vibration, sand, salt mist, and pressure.

Now, Bullitt Group has announced a partnership with Motorola to produce a range of rugged devices bearing the Motorola brand. The goal with this is to give the phone company a presence in a market that is growing; that is, people who need their phone to be able to withstand their more adventurous lifestyle.

More details on these phones will be announced later this quarter.