Casio announces their PRO TEK WSD-F30 smartwatch with offline map support

Casio has kicked off IFA with a bang with their all-new Wear OS PRO TEK WSD-F30 smartwatch. The WSD-F30 continues with the tradition of their previous outdoor smartwatches. Including a rugged build and specialized features for all the tech-savvy outdoor lovers out there.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

This time around they have shaved down the body a bit making it slightly less gargantuan. It might be slightly smaller but the WSD-F30 is still just as durable featuring MIL-STD-810 military certification, while also keeping the 5 bars water resistance up to 50 meters.

Offline Maps

The headlining feature is the new ability to store full-color offline maps for your adventures for up to three days. The fantastic battery life is accomplished using their dual display technology which utilizes an organic EL monochrome display.

By choosing to primarily use the monochrome display it saves battery life and can extend usage up to three days. The monochrome display is also more visible for viewing outdoors, making it perfect for all of your hikes and adventures. If you prefer a color display then don’t fret, the secondary color display is only one button push away.

Improved Display

Casio has again chosen a dual layer display including a 1.2-inch 390 x 390 color OLED screen paired with a secondary monochrome LCD display. The new and improved EL display on the WSD-F30 allows for finer detail. Casio has also updated the layout to provide even more detail than before. The monochrome screen can now show atmospheric pressure, altitude, and your compass bearing. All the details you could need for a hike and with plenty of battery life until you get back to civilization.

Multiple Modes

Another way the Casio WSD-F30 stands out from other smartwatches on the market is with their different display modes. On Normal mode all features and functions of the WSD-F30 are available and it provides up to 1.5 days worth of battery life.

With Extend mode enabled the Pro Tek WSD-F30 uses both displays and can last up to three days on a single charge without Bluetooth or WiFi enabled.

When using Multi-Timepiece mode the WSD-F30 turns off Wear OS which provides smartwatch functions. You’ll still enjoy all the useful data on the monochrome screen but without using the smart functions or color screen the watch can last for up to one month on a charge.

Availability

The WSD-F30 will be available beginning in January of 2019 from select jewelers and retailers for a price of $549. It will come in a choice of colors including black, blue and orange.