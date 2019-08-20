Casio debuts PRO TREK with heart rate monitor

The WSD-F21HR will be available in September for $499 from Casio’s website and select retailers

Casio America this week introduced a new member of its PRO TREK line of wearables aimed at outdoor enthusiasts. The WSD-F21HR arrives in September with a $499 price point and marks the first in this line to offer a heart rate monitor.

The WSD-F21HR can help wears with pace management during activities such as running, cycling, and generally trekking. Moreover, it comes with an enhanced Activity App which provides running and trail running menus to measure data such as heart rate, pace, and distance.

Designed for the active outdoorsman, the WSD-F21HR boasts water resistance up to 50 meters and environmental durability built to military specifications. It features a bold, durable front bezel and a soft urethane band with a double pin buckle to ensure a comfortable fit, as well as Casio’s signature dual-layer display.

The WSD-F21HR runs Wear OS and can access Google App services, tying directly into things like STRAVA, BIKEMAP, ViewRanger, and other sports apps.

The watch also packs GPS technology, offline maps capability, and can import GPS log data. On the other hand, data measured by the watch’s app are automatically saved to Google Driver and paired to Google Calendar for historical view.

Additional hardware features include a compass, barometer, and altimeter. Compliant with MIL-STD-810G ratings, it is resistant to low temperatures, water, and other elements.

The watch will be offered in black and red at select jewelry and watch retailers across the country starting in September. Exact timing has not been disclosed.