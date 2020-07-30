Cat Phones announces rugged S62 Pro with thermal imaging

Cat Phones is a brand of smartphones bearing the Caterpillar name, which you may know as the manufacturers of construction equipment. Enter the Cat S62 Pro, a phone bearing enhanced thermal imaging and an extremely rugged build.

The S62 Pro’s main feature is the thermal imaging. Over the S61, it bears enhancements for further thermal detail thans to the FLIR Lepton 3.5 sensor combined with FLIR’s VividIR technology and Multi-Spectral Dynamic Imaging that overlays linear detail onto the thermal image. In addition, the S62 Pro bears a 12MP dual pixel camera.

In true Cat Phones fashion, the S62 is also extremely rugged with IP68 and Mil-Spec 810H, making the phone dustproof, drop-proof to 1.8m, and resistant to vibration, sand, salt mist and pressure.

As far as specs, the S62 brings the following:

A 5.7″ FHD+ display reinforced with Gorilla Glass 6

An aluminum body housed in a non-slip TPU case

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 backed up with 6GB of RAM

128GB of storage expandable via microSD

Dual SIM slots

Fingerprint sensor

A 4,000mAh battery