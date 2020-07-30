Cat Phones announces rugged S62 Pro with thermal imaging

By
Josiah Ward
-
Cat S62 Pro Header

Cat Phones is a brand of smartphones bearing the Caterpillar name, which you may know as the manufacturers of construction equipment. Enter the Cat S62 Pro, a phone bearing enhanced thermal imaging and an extremely rugged build.

Cat S62 Pro Thermal

The S62 Pro’s main feature is the thermal imaging. Over the S61, it bears enhancements for further thermal detail thans to the FLIR Lepton 3.5 sensor combined with FLIR’s VividIR technology and Multi-Spectral Dynamic Imaging that overlays linear detail onto the thermal image. In addition, the S62 Pro bears a 12MP dual pixel camera.

Cat S62 Pro Rugged

In true Cat Phones fashion, the S62 is also extremely rugged with IP68 and Mil-Spec 810H, making the phone dustproof, drop-proof to 1.8m, and resistant to vibration, sand, salt mist and pressure.

As far as specs, the S62 brings the following:

Cat S62 Pro Workphone

  • A 5.7″ FHD+ display reinforced with Gorilla Glass 6
  • An aluminum body housed in a non-slip TPU case
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 backed up with 6GB of RAM
  • 128GB of storage expandable via microSD
  • Dual SIM slots
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • A 4,000mAh battery
Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CAT dials up S32 rugged phone for entry level

Rough and tumble Cat S48c phone comes to Verizon

Cat S61 in snow

Cat Phones intros rugged, waterproof S61 with enhanced thermal imaging camera