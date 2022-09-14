Paul V Galvin and his brother Joseph founded Motorola on September 25, 1928. It started as the Galvin Manufacturing Corporation in Chicago, Illinois, USA. During its 94-year run, Motorola has been a major player in creating and moving the wireless industry to where it is today.

They released a number of world firsts including:

1943: FM portable two-way radio

1955: Commercial high-power transistor

1973: Portable cellular demonstration

1983: Commercial portable cell phone (DynaTAC phone)

1991: Narrowband Digital Public Safety Radio System

1995: Two-Way Pager

In addition to pushing the industry forward, they showed that thin phones could be amazing by releasing the original Motorola Razr on September 6, 2006. Motorola wants to celebrate its history with you and what better way to do it than with some deals?

Motorola celebratory deals

Kicking off the deals is a buy one get one on the razr. Buy one razr for $1,399.99 and get a second for free.

You can get the edge 2022 for $499.99 ($100 off)

Snag the edge+ 2022 for $699.99 ($300 off)

Get the moto g stylus 5G for $299.99 ($100 off)

Grab the moto g 5G 2022 for $299.99 ($100 off)

If any of these deals strike you as intriguing, you should act fast. The sale ends on September 23, 2022.