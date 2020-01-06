Celestron’s new StarSense Explorer telescopes pair with phones

Traditionally, having a quality telescope experience required a high-end unit, perhaps a PC, and a little bit of know-how. Generally speaking, it’s not as simple as picking up something from the store and taking it out to the back yard.

Sure, you might be able to see something, but do you have any idea what it is? Would you even know which way to look if you were trying to find Saturn?

Celestron today introduced its new StarSense Explorer series, the first consumer telescopes that make it affordable and easy to recognize what’s in the night sky.

Offered in four models, it brings the professional observatory experience to your home. The telescopes work with your cell phone (Android and iOS) and helps to map celestial objects.

The industry’s first smartphone-driven auto-locating telescope, StarSense Explorer, finally offers thousands of consumers who were previously overwhelmed or daunted by telescopes a seamless and accessible path to sky exploration that is easy, affordable and visually breathtaking. – Corey Lee, CEO, Celestron

Using your favorite handset, the Celestron StarSense Explorer telescope can locate stars, constellations, planets, and other objects. camera hardware, to quickly determine telescope positioning, facilitate sky mapping and seamlessly guide users to thousands of celestial objects.

The StarSense Explorer is designed with simplicity in mind and features an integrated dock. Using the accompanying app, users can follow directly on the phone to locate a desired object. The best part? It works even when there’s no cellular or data connection available.

The StarSense Explorer is now available for purchase in four variations, including the StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ, a 130mm reflector-type telescope ($400). Refractor-type versions are also available.