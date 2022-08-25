What do you do to calm yourself or de-stress? Some people like to hit the gym and work out their aggression and emotion others like to sit back and binge a new series or favorite film. Whatever it is you do, it’s important to take time for yourself.

Should you have difficulty trying to figure out how to get started with mindfulness or downregulation, I might suggest checking out something from Buddha Board.

With three different options to choose from, Buddha Board’s products are designed to help you with living in the moment. They’re priced from around $18-$38 and each of them provides a slightly different approach to the same concept.

Our team was provided with samples of the Original Buddha Board, Enso, and Mini Buddha Board, giving each of them equal time around the office. Suffice it to say, they’ve slowly made their respective ways to the homes of friends and family.

The Buddha Board, and its variants, might be succinctly described as a blank canvas on which one might paint or doodle using a wet brush. Using only water, your creation slowly evaporates over a few minutes.

Spend a few minutes creating an image of flowers or trees, or simply bring the board to life with assorted shapes and you’ll find yourself slowing down mentally and emotionally. Once the image goes away you’ll have a blank board to start all over. Or, continue to revise and iterate the living image on your canvas in real time.

Buddha Board products are not just great for adults looking to destress; they’re an excellent creativity outlet for younger users. Nothing is permanent, except for the board itself provided you take proper care of it.

Buddha Board “canvas” (12″ high x 9″ wide x 1/4″ thick)

Sturdy waterproof stand, complete with a roomy reservoir for water & separate grooves for holding both the board & brush

Premium bamboo paintbrush with thick, ultra-soft bristles

Enso (10″ high x 10″ wide x 1″ thick)

Portable Enso that folds into its own small easel stand

Premium refillable handle with thick, ultra-soft bristles

Mini Buddha Board (5″ high x 5″ wide x 0.5″ thick)

Portable Mini Buddha Board that folds into its own small easel stand

Premium mini paintbrush with thick, ultra-soft bristles

If you’re the type of person to sketch or doodle while on the phone, or one who likes to spend down time being creative, you may want to check out the Buddha Board website.