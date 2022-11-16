Charter Communications recently announced Spectrum One, a three-part service for new and existing Charter subscribers looking to enjoy a new era of connectivity.

According to Charter, Spectrum is successful because it combines three major tools: Spectrum Internet, Advanced Wi-Fi, and Spectrum Mobile. With these, the product is able to deliver seamless connections and enhanced privacy and security.

What new customers gain by using Spectrum One

Charter is making it possible for Spectrum One to be available to new customers with some advantages. They can have it for the promotional price of $49.99 per month for 12 months. For this, new customers enjoy Spectrum Internet, Advanced Wi-Fi, and Unlimited Spectrum Mobile.

As one might expect these rates will end after the promotional periods are ended. However, customers will have saved up to $420 during this period.

Also worth mentioning that is the price of Unlimited Spectrum Mobile has been reduced to $29.99 from $45 per month (for a single line of Unlimited). This applies to the first and every Unlimited line.

Existing Charter subscribers can also benefit by adding a line of Unlimited Spectrum Mobile. Charter subscribers who switch to Spectrum Mobile and purchase an Unlimited line for $29.99 per month will get an additional Unlimited line free for one year. That allows them to make a saving of $360 during the annual promotional period.

There’s no extra charge for 5G connectivity. There are no contracts, no added taxes, and fees.

Key benefits of Spectrum One

Users will enjoy Spectrum Internet with starting speeds of 300 Mbps. No data caps, great download speeds, and no modem fees

with starting speeds of 300 Mbps. No data caps, great download speeds, and no modem fees Through Spectrum Mobile , users will enjoy unlimited data, access to 5G at no extra cost, unlimited calls and text

, users will enjoy unlimited data, access to 5G at no extra cost, unlimited calls and text They will have access to Charter’s Red Dot Design Award-winning Advanced Wi-Fi 6 router with bandwidth support of up to 200 devices

As customers’ demand for faster internet connectivity grows, Charter is positioning itself as a market leader in this endeavor. Yes, consumer-initiated tests reveal that Spectrum Mobile has delivered the fastest overall connectivity speed for 12 consecutive quarters.

Visit Spectrum One to learn more.