Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 10 rumored for Europe

The phone is expected to arrive in black and red options

Samsung looks to be readying a cheaper approach to its Galaxy Note 10 line of phones, according to rumors circulating in the last few weeks.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

A new report from SamMobile indicates that an SM-N770F variant will arrive in Europe before long and figures to come in red and black colors.

It has been some time since we saw Samsung take this approach to the Galaxy Note series; the last one we recall is the Galaxy Note 3 Neo from around five years back.

Given the starting price of the Galaxy Note 10 is about $950, we welcome the idea of a cheaper take on the design.

As to what the hardware experience is inside, that remains to be seen. We assume Samsung would dial down storage and performance in favor of cost, but there’s no telling yet. Perhaps removing a camera lens or two might be in order, too.