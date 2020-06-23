Chromebooks and Android tablets among Acer’s spring 2020 portfolio

Acer on Tuesday announced a number of new devices at its Global Press Conference, giving us a glimpse of its forthcoming product line. Key among the new items are rugged notebooks and tablets, Chromebooks, gaming PCs, notebooks, and more.

The entire lineup is a rather robust one to be sure, but we’re going to focus on just a few of them here. With that said, we definitely recommend taking a deeper dive into the upcoming offerings.

Chromebook Spin 713

Acer has refreshed its Chromebook lineup with the stylish new Spin 713. The unit will contain Intel’s 10th generation processors, up to 16GB (DDR4) RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. According to Acer, the Spin 713 offers up to 10 hours of usage per charge.

Chromebook Spin 713 1 of 9

The Chromebook Spin 713 has a 13.5-inch display with a 2256 x 1504 pixel resolution; the 3:2 aspect ratio allows for more vertical space than the more common 16:9 screens.

Weighing in around three pounds, it has an aluminum chassis that’s strong enough to handle drops up to 48 inches. Further, Acer says it can withstand up to 132 pounds of force.

Acer also announced a business-oriented Chromebook Enterprise Spin 713, which comes with Google’s Chrome Enterprise security solution.

The Spin 713 will be available in North America starting in July with pricing that starts at $629. An Enterprise Spin 713 arrives in August which comes with Google’s Chrome Enterprise security solution. Its pricing will start at $1,099.

Chromebook Spin 311

A more budget-friendly experience, the Chromebook Spin 311 is designed with students and younger users in mind. Features here include 15 hour battery life, a Mediatek MT8183 processor, Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass HD touch display, an updated keyboard with concave keys, Bluetooth 4.2, a wide-angle webcam, and 802.11 ac 2×2 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi.

Chromebook Spin 311 1 of 6

The Chromebook Spin 311 will retail for as low as $259.99 when it goes on sale in July.

Enduro T1 Tablet (Android)

Although it shares a name with a Windows-based model, this rugged tablet runs Android and features an 8-inch display. Designed with more of a retail or warehouse environment in mind, it’s MIL-STD 810G and IP54 certified, meaning it’ll take drops, dust, scuffs, spills, and other hazards in stride.

Enduro T1 1 of 5

The tablet features programmable keys and can be paired with a range of optional accessories. Also noteworthy, it can be used while wearing gloves.

