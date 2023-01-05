Cleer unveils Roam Sport Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds at CES 2023

USA-based audio products manufacturer brand Cleer introduced its new Roam Sport truly wireless earbuds with noise cancellation support. A new addition to the earbuds lineup features a sporty design most suitable for gym enthusiasts and outdoor activities such as running, and cycling. The lightweight compact ergonomics offer great wear comfort. No matter whether you are running or doing an intense gym workout with Secure fit, it won’t budge.

Roam Sport noise canceling truly wireless earbuds has custom designed 5.8mm dynamic drivers with AptX adaptive audio that offers crystal clear, immersive sound. The earbuds have noise cancellation support of up to 25dB, offering a great calling experience in a noisy environment. The earbuds are sweat and water resistance, cleer rates it at IPX4. The earbuds also support touchpad gestures which allow you to answer calls, control the volume and music playback, and also activate the phone’s voice assistant.

Also Read:- Cleer ARC Open-Ear True Wireless Earbuds review

The battery is another important factor when it comes to the earbuds, as Cleer claims that the Roam Sport earbuds offer up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge and it gets charged via USB C. Furthermore, Cleer offers plenty of customizations with its Cleer+ App which lets you control the music library, device controls, EQ, and customize the touchpad functions. The earbuds feature Ambient Awareness mode which allows you to hear outside sounds without removing the earbuds.

Roam Sport Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds are priced at $99.99 and come in a sole color option- Black finish. The earbuds are available for purchase from Cleer’s official website and e-commerce site Amazon.

Cleer Roam Sport Highlights

-Noise Cancellation support

-Custom-designed 5.8mm dynamic drivers

-IPX4 sweat and water resistance

-Touchpad gestures support

-Up to 20 hours of battery life

For more latest and exclusive tech news updates follow us on Google News.

Source