Traveling can be difficult, but it can be easier with a well-equipped travel bag. Today we are taking a look at the CONMIGO ULTI Travel Bag to see if it is worth looking at as your next travel companion.

This bag is capable of holding up to a 13-inch laptop and features a durable, water-resistant ballistic nylon design. There are 11 interior compartments, 5 exterior compartments, and a dedicated mesh pocket for water bottles. The CONMIGO ULTI Travel Bag has a built-in cushion to use while on an airplane. This travel bag can be used either as a messenger bag or a briefcase. You also get a lifetime warranty. Watch our preview to see if this bag is worth taking a look at.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Watch the embedded video to learn more and see how we scored the various components.







