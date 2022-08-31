We get to see a lot of brands and products here at the office, plenty of which come from companies I’ve not had any experience.

While we cover a whole range of tech gadgets here, we’ve expanded our scope over the years to include all sorts of things that we think our readers be interested in learning about. Today we’re going to take a look a staple in the phone industry, chargers and cables. At the same time, we’ll be checking out a brand I’ve not had any time with – AOHi.

As a company that’s been in the research and development game for nearly two decades, AOHi works closely with Google, Amazon, Belkin, vivo, Xiaomi, OPPO, DJI, and others as their core charger supplier.

Recently it began offering its own products for consumers, some of which have been sent to our office. While we cannot speak to the performance and capabilities of the other products, I feel comfortable recommending the brand based on the preliminary time with the following items.

Magline+ Nylon USB-C to USB-C Cable – $16

One of the most versatile types of cables you can own today, this one has USB Type-C on both ends and works to provide up to 100W of high-speed charging.

When paired with the right charging brick you’ll have no problem juicing up a phone, tablet, laptop, or 2-in-1 device.

The braided AOHi cable is durable and wear-resistant, and is able to withstand tens of thousands of bends over its lifespan. Speaking of which, it’s backed by an 18-month warranty.

Magline+ Nylon USB C to Lightning Cable – $16

Plug this AOH cable into a 20W USB Type-C charging brick with Power Delivery (PD) and watch how quickly it replenishes your iPhone. Get a fast charge up to 60% in 30 minutes or less.

Designed with iOS devices in mind, this nylon braided cable is six feet long with reinforced TPE at the ends. Indeed, it’s durable to the tune of more than 30,000 bends over its lifetime.

The cable has a built-in Apple C94 chip so things are about as official as it gets, and guaranteed to work with future iPhones, regardless of versions.

Magcube 40W Foldable Charger – $30

Offered in Classic Black and the AOHi’s signature Lemon Yellow, the pint-sized unit folds up into a square that wastes little space. The prongs fold out and snap nicely into place; there’s a slightly concave edge on three of the sides making it easy to grab and go.

The two USB Type-C ports provide up to 40W of charging when used individually with fast charge and Power Delivery (PD) for phones, tablets, and other devices.

The unit can determine what sort of speeds are needed for charging, slowing down to trickle when needed. An indicator light will glow one of three colors to help you quickly identify how things are going.

Conclusion

Whether you’re looking to replace the cable or charger that came with your phone or simply place a few extras around the home, you may want to consider AOHi. I’m a fan thus far and appreciate the peace of mind that comes with a warranty that’s longer than others.