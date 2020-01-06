CookingPal’s ‘Julia’ aims to reinvent cooking in the smart era

It’s 2020 and that means you can’t release a gadget or piece of technology without making it smart. When it comes to kitchens and cooking there’s an abundance of choice.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

All-in-one pressure cookers, instant pots, air fryers, coffee makers, and other devices routinely promise ease of use and a smarter way of doing things. The latest, and perhaps one of the most interesting approaches yet, is the CookingPal “Julia”.

Almost certainly named after the popular master chef Julia Child, the Julia is a true all-in-one experience. It’s comprised of two key components, a Smart Kitchen Hub and a Smart Kitchen Appliance, and it does it all.

Julia 1 of 4

The main piece looks like a food processor, but it’s much more than that. The intelligent and autonomous kitchen device can chop, mix, blend, whisk, grind, boil, steam, knead, grate, and more. And that’s just where it starts.

Julia is designed to help you in all areas of cooking from shopping and preparation to cleaning. Indeed, you can add dish soap and water and it will even clean itself.

The whole thing is controlled by a tailor-made Android-based tablet that provides step-by-step guidance with video. When Julia isn’t able to perform a specific task, it will guide you through the process, such as adding ingredients to a bowl.

For example, while preparing a mushroom risotto, Julia will tell a user how many Mushrooms to put in the bowl, then chop and roast them before guiding them through the rest of the recipe.

Julia can also suggest recipes based on pictures of what you have on hand. Using the attached camera and AI smarts, it can recognize your ingredients and offer up meal recommendations. Other noteworthy features include a nutrition database and integrated grocery shopping.

Julia is just the first of multiple products expected from CookingPal. Also on the horizon are a smart oven (Marco) and pressure cooker (Sophie).

As to when we’ll see Julia, it won’t be too soon. According to CookingPal, it will arrive in the third quarter, or likely fall of 2020. Pricing is unclear, however it’s said to be “under $1,000”.