Coolpad brings 5G to the masses with sub-$400 phone

Global consumer electronics brand Coolpad wants to bite off a piece of the growing 5G pie. A big one, actually, thanks to its new 5G handset which offers respectable hardware and a budget-friendly price tag.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

As we enter 2020, the various wireless service providers are busy deploying their 5G networks. And while the coverage varies from one company to the next, there’s one thing that remains certain – 5G phones are expensive.

Thus far 5G handset selection has been a slow trickle but most of the products we’ve seen tend to hover near or above $1,000. Coolpad’s latest is a 5G phone that will fit in its Legacy family and should carry a price that’s under $400.

Powered by Android 10, the new Coolpad Legacy 5G will offer up a massive 6.53-inch display and a 4,000mAh battery. Around back will be a pair of (48-megapixel and 8-megapixel) cameras while the front has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Thanks to a partnership with Qualcomm, the new phone will house a Snapdragon 765 processor. A mid-range CPU by today’s standards, it’s what makes affordable 5G a reality.

The display will feature Coolpad’s V-notch design with Pixelwork’s HDR tech for an incredible picture. Other details in the Coolpad Legacy 5G phone are Bluetooth 5.0 enhanced with Tempow which means multi-device connectivity and more flexibility.

While we’re intrigued by the sounds of this phone, there’s plenty of unknown information to be gleaned. For example, how much storage and memory might we expect?

The Coolpad Legacy 5G is expected in the second quarter so we imagine the details will trickle out here before too long.

Coolpad Dyno 2 Smartwatch

Coolpad is showing off a successor to its Dyno Smartwatch which made its debut one year ago at CES 2019. The upcoming Dyno 2 Smartwatch features an upgrade chipset and new app platform and looks to arrive in April for $190.

FamilyLabs Updates

Introduce in Spring 2019, FamilyLabs is Coolpad’s all-inclusive family management app. Designed to help with communication, location and even remote support to multiple family members, it’s getting a refresh for 2020. New features on the horizon include:

Set & Monitor Digital Fences (Geo-Fences)

Remote Lock/Unlock

Web Filtering

Daily Time Limits

Allow/Restrict Apps

Restrict Usage Times

Manage Contacts and Calls

Alerts

Alarms & Reminders

Battery Monitoring

FamilyLabs Home Screen Launcher