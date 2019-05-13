Coolpad debuts Legacy flagship phone for Metro

Coolpad on Monday announced its latest smartphone, the Legacy, is now available for purchase. The $130 handset is offered as a prepaid device through T-Mobile’s prepaid brand Metro.

Powered by Android 9 Pie, the Coolpad Legacy is the sort of device that caters to family users. While high-end, top-dollar phones are nice, it is not practical to outfit a family with a whole fleet of them.

Coolpad Legacy focuses on what matters to its intended demographic. In short, it’s a big screen, long-lasting battery, and current software. The phone, for its part, has a 6.36-inch display with 2,160 x 1,080 pixel resolution. The 4,000mAh battery allows for Quick Charge 3.0 speeds.

To keep things moving along, the Legacy employs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor (1.8GHz) with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. A microSD expansion card slot allows for up to 128GB of external media. Protecting the screen is Gorilla Glass 3.

In terms of cameras, the Coolpad Legacy has a 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensor on the back with a 13-megapixel shooter around front.

Availability

The Legacy is available in Quicksilver at Metro for $129.99. For customers who switch from another carrier, and who sign up for a $50 rate plan, the in-store price is just $29.99.