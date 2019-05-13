Coolpad debuts Legacy flagship phone for Metro

The $130 phone features a generous display size and battery

By
AndroidGuys
-

Coolpad on Monday announced its latest smartphone, the Legacy, is now available for purchase. The $130 handset is offered as a prepaid device through T-Mobile’s prepaid brand Metro.

Powered by Android 9 Pie, the Coolpad Legacy is the sort of device that caters to family users. While high-end, top-dollar phones are nice, it is not practical to outfit a family with a whole fleet of them.

Coolpad Legacy focuses on what matters to its intended demographic. In short, it’s a big screen, long-lasting battery, and current software. The phone, for its part, has a 6.36-inch display with 2,160 x 1,080 pixel resolution. The 4,000mAh battery allows for Quick Charge 3.0 speeds.

To keep things moving along, the Legacy employs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor (1.8GHz) with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. A microSD expansion card slot allows for up to 128GB of external media. Protecting the screen is Gorilla Glass 3.

In terms of cameras, the Coolpad Legacy has a 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensor on the back with a 13-megapixel shooter around front.

Availability

The Legacy is available in Quicksilver at Metro for $129.99. For customers who switch from another carrier, and who sign up for a $50 rate plan, the in-store price is just $29.99.

SHARE
AndroidGuys
Since 2007 we have offered news and opinion around Android, the mobile space, and connected homes. We aim to help users get more from their smartphones and hope to be a valuable resource for future purchases.