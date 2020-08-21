Crash Bandicoot On the Run! pre-registration available

Crash Bandicoot On The Run isn’t your run of the mill endless runner. At least that’s how things look in the early images and videos. The game looks like a good stage based running game that has the same charm and charisma of its console source material.

Crash Bandicoot On The Run – Coming soon to mobile

Crash Bandicoot was once the PlayStation 1 Mascot and was not able to hold his status as future PlayStation consoles released. However, in recent years, the HD remakes of the Crash Bandicoot PS1 trilogy and Crash Nitro Racing, also for the PS1, have brought Crash back into the spotlight.

With a brand new entry releasing on October 2nd for the PS4 and Xbox One, by the name of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Crash Bandicoot On The Run could be the buffer you need when on the move.

Initially known as Crash Bandicoot mobile and appearing earlier this year, the game looks a stage based runner.

The first game released to a very limited audience and didn’t have much of a Google PlayStore roll out.

With Crash Bandicoot On The Run, we are now amidst the global release of the game, with pre-registration starting today.

The trailer shows a very polished and fun game that could potentially give games like Subway Surfers a run for their money.

You can pre-register the game right now by clicking here.

If you pre-register for the game, you also get a limited edition Blue Hyena skin for Crash.

With gameplay similar to that of Minion Rush: Despicable Me, this game definitely looks like it has a lot of promise.

The game will be published by King, the creators of Candy Crush, and all other games in the series. You should brace for micro-transactions or other hidden purchases.

While a release date for the game hasn’t been shared yet, we can hopefully expect the game to drop before Crash Bandicoot 4 in October 2020.