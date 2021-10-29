Cricket on Friday made a couple of significant changes to its prepaid plans, putting them closer in line with its competitors.

For starters, Cricket is adding 5G access to all of its plans at no additional cost. The prepaid carrier is part of AT&T’s prepaid portfolio and relies on its network for connectivity; a 5G-ready phone is required to take advantage of the speeds and capabilities.

Secondly, Cricket has removed the 8Mbps for its 4G LTE download speeds for its plans. This impacts the $30, 40, and $55 monthly rate plans.

The changes come as part of an announcement that Cricket has reached 12.4 million subscribers, having added more than two million customers over the last two years.

Cricket’s plan structure and pricing is remains unchanged, with prices starting at $30 per month for 2GB of data. On the high end,a $60 plan provides unlimited data and premium features such as mobile hotspot, cloud storage, and HBO Max.

Cricket Wireless offers multi-line discounts which can bring down the cost of select plans to as little as $25 per line, per month.