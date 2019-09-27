Cricket adds another Android Go phone with Alcatel Insight

Cricket on Friday added another Android Go smartphone to its portfolio of prepaid smartphones, this time in the form of the Alcatel Insight.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

The Alcatel Insight, which costs just $80 with a rate plan, features a 5-inch display and 5-megapixel rear camera. Powered by Android 9 Pie Go Edition, it’s an entry-level phone which features an optimized software experience.

Other specifications for the Alcatel Insight include a quad-core MediaTek processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. A microSD expansion card slot allows for extra memory to the tune of 32GB.

It has been a busy few weeks for Cricket as the carrier added two new phones to its roster, both of which were Android Go-powered. Earlier this week it launched its first carrier-branded phone, the Alcatel Icon. Also $80, it comes with similar specifications and a two-year warranty.

Additionally, it’s currently in the process of a promotion which includes eight different phones being made available for free for new customers.