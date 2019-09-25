Cricket dangles eight free phones in limited-time offer

The prepaid brand has launched its largest selection of free phones to date

There’s never been a better time to get a free phone from Cricket. Indeed, the prepaid brand that operates on AT&T’s network, is giving customers some eight models to choose from as part of its latest promotion.

Available through October 1, the wireless carrier is tempting potential subscribers with free handsets from the likes of Nokia, LG, Motorola, and Samsung.

Free phones at Cricket

moto g7 Supra

LG Stylo 5

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Samsung Galaxy J2 Pure

LG Harmony 2

LG Fortune 2

Motorola E5 Cruise

Nokia 3.1 C

After October 1, Cricket will continue to offer select models for free but the selection will be much more limited.

To take advantage of the limited-time promotion, one must sign up for a new line of service on either of Cricket’s unlimited plans. The deal does not apply to upgrades or porting your phone number from AT&T.