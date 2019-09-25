Cricket dangles eight free phones in limited-time offer

There’s never been a better time to get a free phone from Cricket. Indeed, the prepaid brand that operates on AT&T’s network, is giving customers some eight models to choose from as part of its latest promotion.
Available through October 1, the wireless carrier is tempting potential subscribers with free handsets from the likes of Nokia, LG, Motorola, and Samsung.
Free phones at Cricket
- moto g7 Supra
- LG Stylo 5
- Nokia 3.1 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy J2 Pure
- LG Harmony 2
- LG Fortune 2
- Motorola E5 Cruise
- Nokia 3.1 C
After October 1, Cricket will continue to offer select models for free but the selection will be much more limited.
SEE: Cricket debuts its first branded phone, the Icon
To take advantage of the limited-time promotion, one must sign up for a new line of service on either of Cricket’s unlimited plans. The deal does not apply to upgrades or porting your phone number from AT&T.