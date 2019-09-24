Cricket offering $80 Icon phone with two-year warranty

Prepaid wireless provider Cricket recently began offering its first branded phone as part of its handset portfolio.
The Cricket Icon, available in Dark Grey, costs just $79.99 when paired with a rate plan of $30 or higher. And, while it features entry-level hardware and a lean OS, its key draw is that it comes with a two-year warranty.
Powered by Android 9.0 Pie Go Edition, the Cricket Icon is the first device to come from the agreement between AT&T and Emblem Solutions.
Specifications for the phone include a 5.5-inch display with Dragontrail glass protective coating and a 5-megapixel rear camera. Inside are a quad-core 1.5GHz processor with 16GB storage and a 2500mAh battery.
Under two-year warranty, Cricket customers are eligible for a device exchange-by-mail. The Cricket Icon phone has a 24 month warranty but the charging cable and accessories are covered for one year.