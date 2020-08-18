Cricket now offering 6.5-inch Ovation

The $130 phone comes with a two-year warranty

Cricket is now selling another self-branded smartphone as part of it Android roster, this time in the form of the Cricket Ovation. Priced $130, it’s a blend of mid-range hardware features that’s backed by a two-year warranty.

The Cricket Ovation runs Android 10 and offers up a generous 6.5-inch display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It’s powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. A microSD expansion card slot allows for external media and files.

Other specifications of the Cricket Ovation include triple rear cameras, dual-band Wi-Fi, fingerprint reader, a headphone jack, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Given that it’s a Cricket-branded phone it comes with a two-year “Worry Free” warranty.