Cricket now offering $70 Alcatel Apprise

By
AndroidGuys
-

Cricket on Friday began offering its latest smartphone, the Alcatel Apprise. Powered by Android 10 Go Edition, the handset costs just $70.

As one might expect, a phone of this price won’t be all that powerful in the area of hardware. Indeed, that’s the case as the Alcatel Apprise comes with a quad-core 1.5GHz MediaTek processor with 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage.

The Apprise features a 5.5-inch display at 480 x 960 resolution, or standard definition. Additional specifications include a pair of 5.0-megapixel cameras for the front and back, a 3,000mAh battery, and a microSD expansion card slot.

1 of 4

While the hardware is on the low end of the spectrum, the Android 10 Go Edition will help ensure things move a little snappier. Optimized for lesser-powered phones, it provides many of the same features and capabilities, but with often imperceptible changes.

The Alcatel Apprise has a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side quick voice control inquiries while on the go.

The Apprise can be purchased in Suede Gray for $70 at Cricket today.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Cheap cell phone plans that use the AT&T network

Cricket now offering 6.5-inch Ovation

Cricket Wireless Buyer’s Guide