Cricket now offering $70 Alcatel Apprise

Cricket on Friday began offering its latest smartphone, the Alcatel Apprise. Powered by Android 10 Go Edition, the handset costs just $70.

As one might expect, a phone of this price won’t be all that powerful in the area of hardware. Indeed, that’s the case as the Alcatel Apprise comes with a quad-core 1.5GHz MediaTek processor with 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage.

The Apprise features a 5.5-inch display at 480 x 960 resolution, or standard definition. Additional specifications include a pair of 5.0-megapixel cameras for the front and back, a 3,000mAh battery, and a microSD expansion card slot.

1 of 4

While the hardware is on the low end of the spectrum, the Android 10 Go Edition will help ensure things move a little snappier. Optimized for lesser-powered phones, it provides many of the same features and capabilities, but with often imperceptible changes.

The Alcatel Apprise has a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side quick voice control inquiries while on the go.

The Apprise can be purchased in Suede Gray for $70 at Cricket today.